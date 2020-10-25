Cyclist, 60s, dies following fatal road collision in Cork

A man has died following a fatal road traffic incident in county Cork this morning.

The incident, which involved a male cyclist, occurred in Glenville, county Cork, at approximately 10.20am this morning.

The man aged in his 60s, was seriously injured after falling from his bike while cycling on the R614 at Ballybrack.

He was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. It’s understood no other vehicle was involved in this incident.

The scene was examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the local coroner has been notified of the death.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to contact them at Fermoy Garda Station (025) 82100 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.