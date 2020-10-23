Limerick councils: Gardaí open probe into fraud allegations

Gardaí have now opened an investigation into claims by a whistleblower of long-term misappropriation of local authority funds at Limerick City and County Council.

It comes after a council source confirmed that an internal probe was taking place across several of the council’s departments into the allegations.

“Gardaí have received a report from Limerick City and County Council in relation to allegations of fraud”, a Garda spokesman said.

"Gardaí are at the very early stages of this investigation and no further information is available," the statement added.

It is alleged substantial funds were used to pay for personal presents for at least one individual.

The probe involves an internal audit of the council’s financial accounts.

The allegations were raised as part of a recent protected disclosure submitted to the council through a solicitor.

The allegations are understood to centre around invoice fraud.

The council executive was not aware of the alleged malpractice and the claims have come as a shock, sources said.

When asked for a response, a council spokesperson said: “Limerick City and County Council do not comment on individual HR issues.”