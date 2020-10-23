Limerick councils: Gardaí open probe into fraud allegations

Allegations are understood to centre around invoice fraud
Limerick councils: Gardaí open probe into fraud allegations

An investigation has been launched into 

Fri, 23 Oct, 2020 - 17:30
David Raleigh

Gardaí have now opened an investigation into claims by a whistleblower of long-term misappropriation of local authority funds at Limerick City and County Council.

It comes after a council source confirmed that an internal probe was taking place across several of the council’s departments into the allegations.

“Gardaí have received a report from Limerick City and County Council in relation to allegations of fraud”, a Garda spokesman said.

"Gardaí are at the very early stages of this investigation and no further information is available," the statement added.

It is alleged substantial funds were used to pay for personal presents for at least one individual.

The probe involves an internal audit of the council’s financial accounts.

The allegations were raised as part of a recent protected disclosure submitted to the council through a solicitor.

The allegations are understood to centre around invoice fraud.

The council executive was not aware of the alleged malpractice and the claims have come as a shock, sources said.

When asked for a response, a council spokesperson said: “Limerick City and County Council do not comment on individual HR issues.”

Read More

Revenue seize €48k of tobacco and cigarettes at Dublin Airport

More in this section

Teen airlifted to CUH after  West Cork crash involving school bus Teen airlifted to CUH after  West Cork crash involving school bus
NTA seeks experts to plan Cork's €1bn light rail scheme  NTA seeks experts to plan Cork's €1bn light rail scheme 
Arrest after gardaí find child, 10, driving scrambler in Cork Arrest after gardaí find child, 10, driving scrambler in Cork
gardailimerick city councillimerick county councilfraud probegarda investigationplace: limerick city

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 21, 2020

  • 5
  • 9
  • 14
  • 20
  • 30
  • 36
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices