Arrest after gardaí find child, 10, driving scrambler in Cork

A man was arrested for public order offences after gardaí found a child, aged 10, driving a mini-scrambler motorbike dangerously around a public green in Cork.

The man, who is in his 20s and from the northside of the city, was later released without charge and is due to appear before court at a later date charged in connection with the incident.

The incident occurred at around 5.30pm on Thursday when gardaí responded to complaints about “a number of youths” driving a mini-scrambler dangerously around an open green area near the Sam Allen sports complex in Fair Hill.

It is a park used frequently by local people for walks.

Gardaí arrived at the Innishannon Road entrance to the green and spotted two boys on a scrambler which was being driven erratically around the green.

It is illegal in Ireland to ride such bikes anywhere other than on private land.

The driver was later identified as being just 10-years old. Neither he, nor his passenger was wearing a helmet.

They were being observed by a man in his 20s, who is understood to be a relative of one of the boys, and who was standing nearby.

The child stopped driving the bike as gardaí approached. But when the gardaí told the man that they were going to confiscate the scrambler, he tried to set fire to it.

The gardaí intervened, prevented him from torching the bike, and arrested him for public order offences,

Gardaí seized the mini-scrambler and established that it had no insurance and no tax.

Last month, an infant was injured after an incident involving a scrambler in Ballyfermot, west Dublin.

A woman in her 20s was seated with the male infant, believed to be 18-months old, on a stationary quad bike in Cherry Orchard Park when a scrambler, which was being driven by a male in his late teens, struck the quad.

A week later, four people were injured after a scrambler bike collided with a car, again in Ballyfermot.

Last December, gardaí issued a warning to parents about the dangers of buying mini-scramblers after footage emerged of a child, with a pacifier in his mouth, being helped onto one of these vehicles, before it accelerated straight into a pole at high speed.

Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau said at the time that parents should be aware of the dangers of giving motorised bikes, including scramblers and quads as presents.

He said children and young teenagers should not be driving these vehicles in public, or without the necessary licence, insurance, safety equipment and supervision.

Quads, scramblers, electric scooters, buzz boards and minibikes (also known as mini-motos) are powered by a 22.5cc stroke engine, and can reach fast speeds.