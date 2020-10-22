Overseas students 'isolated and homesick' under lockdown, says Cork campaigner

International students who have arrived in Ireland to find their courses have moved online due to Covid-19 are facing “isolation and homesickness” without access to the normal range of social activities and supports.

Cork woman Laura Harmon, recently appointed as executive director of the Irish Council for International Students (ICOS), said that while many students from other countries have deferred their places due to the pandemic, some of those currently studying in Irish colleges, “are experiencing isolation and homesickness”.

It can be very isolating, particularly if they have to quarantine if they do get a diagnosis of Covid-19, or if one of their flat-mates does

“Students who come here would normally have a lot of social events that the colleges would set up, whereas now everything’s moved online it’s a completely different college experience under Covid-19,” she said.

“Not being able to meet up in groups is a huge impediment to them - not being able to make new friends.”

She welcomed the recent allocation of increased government funding for student mental health services, which she said were of particular importance during Covid-19 restrictions and especially relevant to international students.

“This is really important for colleges, to prioritise funding into student mental-health services and make sure they can be accessed easily,” said Ms Harmon.

“For a lot of them [international students] it’s the first time they’ve been away from family and friends and some of them are in different time-zones so it can be very isolating, particularly if they have to quarantine if they do get a diagnosis of Covid-19, or if one of their flat-mates does.”

Baile Mhúirne native Ms Harmon, who has twice run for election to Seanad Éireann, said: “I’ll be advocating on behalf of international students and looking to meet with [Further and Higher Education] Minster Simon Harris in the coming weeks to discuss the issues facing them.”

One of the issues she is keen to address is the eligibility of international students for the €250 payment to third-level students, announced in this month’s budget.

“Like domestic students they are still paying the same fees, even though a lot of the work has moved online and they don’t have that same student experience. They mightn’t have the same access to student facilities or the library, for example, under lockdown,” she said.

“There was a rebate introduced in the budget for €250. It’s unclear yet whether that’s going to apply to international students or not, so I’ve been seeking clarification from the minister’s office in relation to this.”

As part of a team of six staff, Ms Harmon’s work will involve assisting international students and advocating for their rights in relation to issues including racism, accommodation, insurance, and visas. She also plans to lobby for the introduction of an international education mark to certify the quality of teaching offered to foreign students in English language schools.

Between 2012 and 2014 Ms Harmon served on the board of ICOS, which also runs training programmes for colleges on issues such as intercultural awareness and student supports, as well as being involved in the management of a student fellowship programme on behalf of the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The experience they have here will be something that stays with them for the rest of their lives so we want that to be the best experience possible

A former president of the Union of Students Ireland and board member of the Higher Education Authority, Ms Harmon was previously involved in the marriage equality movement and Together for Yes campaign to remove the Eighth Amendment on abortion. She also worked as a women-in-leadership co-ordinator at the National Women’s Council and stood as an Independent candidate on the universities panel in the Seanad elections of 2016 and 2020.

Looking forward to her new role working on behalf of approximately 15,000 international students in Ireland, she said: “International students really add to the student experience here.

“It improves the college environment in terms of making it more multicultural, and when they go back to their home countries they essentially act as ambassadors for Ireland.

“The experience they have here will be something that stays with them for the rest of their lives so we want that to be the best experience possible and that our education system in Ireland is reflected in the best possible light.”