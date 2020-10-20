Opposition demands greater supports for flood-hit businesses in Cork county

The Opposition has called for greater supports for businesses that have been again left picking up the pieces from flooding in Cork county.

Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns said businesses are suffering their second floods since August, through no fault of their own.

She said financial compensation and other short-term measures are needed before long-term solutions are delivered in 2023 and 2027.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner at Leinster House, she said: “This happened in August too. The minister and the OPW have said we will have the work done on the culvert in 2023 and work on the flood relief on the town in 2027.

“Given that is a significant amount of time and there has already been a flood since August, what we are looking for is supports for business, flood gates, flood doors, and some temporary measures put in."

Or we need to see some financial compensation for the continuous damage done to businesses through no fault of their own.

Meanwhile, a government TD has demanded fast action from the OPW to prevent Bantry from flooding again.

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork South West Christopher O'Sullivan said the people of the town deserved better.

"It’s easy to predict now that Bantry Square will flood when the tide is high and the winds are southerly. We were told in August that a contractor would be appointed for a flood defence for Bantry within 'the coming weeks'.

"The OPW need to act fast. Bantry deserves better," he said.