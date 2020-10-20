Varadkar: Pubs 'unlikely' to reopen fully in time for Christmas

Mr Varadkar said the country would likely return to Level 3 restrictions when the country comes out of lockdown in early December.
Tue, 20 Oct, 2020 - 12:29
Steven Heaney

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said that it is unlikely bars in Ireland will be able to reopen properly in time for Christmas.

In a conference call with business groups last night, Mr Varadkar said the country would likely return to Level 3 restrictions when the country comes out of lockdown in early December.

Last night, the government announced that the country would be moving to level 5 of the 'Living with Covid' plan - the highest level - from midnight on Wednesday.

Under level 5 of restrictions, restaurants and bars will only be permitted to operate a takeaway service.

Only Level 2 would permit bars to reopen indoor services, with certain restrictions are in place.

However, Level 3 restrictions, which Mr Varadkar suggested the country would revert to in six weeks' time, would see indoor dining remaining prohibited, and outdoor limits of 15 people placed on pubs and restaurants.

Speaking on Newstalk this morning, Restaurants Association of Ireland CEO, Adrian Cummins, said 30% of a pub's income is made during the Christmas period, and that the loss of this revenue would mean "game over" for many pubs.

He said: "If we don’t have an opportunity to trade during December and that 30% of income doesn’t come in to our business, it’s game over for at least 50% of the business we represent.

"It's that serious."

Mr Cummins added: “At level 3 restrictions, only 20% of restaurants will open with outdoor dining capacity.

“That means 80% won’t open at all. That puts them in a very precarious position."

