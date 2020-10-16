Out-of-hours GP care 'urgently' needed on Cork's northside

Doctors are calling for an out-of-hours GP service to be opened urgently in the northside of Cork City.

Mothers have had to walk miles with their sick children at night to access the one operational service, which is situated in an industrial estate off the Kinsale Road Roundabout.

The Blackpool SouthDoc service, which had served residents on the city's northside, closed indefinitely in March.

Former lord mayor of Cork, local Fianna Fáil councillor, and GP John Sheehan said the city desperately needs another out-of-hours GP service.

“I’ve seen women walk from Faranree to the Kinsale Rd," he said.

"That’s not right. We should have a better service in a city of this size. There is a need for two centres."

Dr Sheehan said while the Kinsale Rd centre is easily accessible by car, it is difficult to get to by foot or public transport.

A purpose-built medical centre which could house a new out-of-hours clinic already exists at St Mary’s Health Campus in Gurranabraher on the city's northside.

“I feel the need for a second centre is greatest in the northside of the city," Dr Sheehan said.

"It would also serve Blarney, Grenagh, Tower. We need to make healthcare accessible for people without transport."

Another local GP, who asked not to be named, agreed. They said: “You learn about the inverse care law as a doctor: those that are the most likely to need care are often the least likely to get it.

It’s like with Covid too; it’s affected the poorest and most vulnerable most

“The Kinsale Rd SouthDoc is hard to access from most places without a car. People who have no transport and are poor are unlikely to be able to pay €40 for a taxi and €50 for a consultation. The location is disadvantaging people who may already be disadvantaged."

The GP repeated Dr Sheehan's suggestion that St Mary’s Health Campus could be used to house a second clinic. "This brand new, purpose-built facility is turning off the lights in an empty building every night," they said.

Although SouthDoc is an independent organisation, the HSE contracts out its services for medical-card holders whose GP care is funded by the State.

A spokesperson for the HSE said all SouthDoc centres in Cork City and county have been reopened since they were closed at the beginning of the pandemic apart from Blackpool and SouthDoc is working to "minimise any impact on patients".

"We are continuing discussions with SouthDoc with regard to how their service will be delivered in the weeks and months ahead," the spokesperson said.