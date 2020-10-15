Fears for Fungi as famous dolphin reportedly missing

One of Kerry's most famous residents, Fungi, is reportedly missing.

According to the Dingle Peninsula Fishing and Hunting group, the friendly dolphin was last seen on Monday.

Dingle Boat tours, along with two other boats, conducted a long search of the coastline with no appearance from the missing mammal.

On a post to their Facebook page 'Fungi Forever' said they cannot give any more information but they are hoping for a miracle.

Fungi has been a friendly and familiar face in the Dingle Peninsula for over 30 years and is known for entertaining tourists and locals alike.