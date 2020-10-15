Cork publican gives his regulars a place to park up 

“I don't want to let down the same old faces I serve every day. It's really a social service.”

Those are the words of Brian O'Shea, who leases the Riverstown Inn in Glanmire and who has transformed the 'wet' pub's car park so that he can continue to serve his regulars — while strictly adhering to Covid-19 guidelines.

While many far larger establishments in his area have decided to close their doors, Brian felt he owed it to his loyal customers, especially those who are elderly and for whom it may be their only opportunity for social interaction.

Brian also admits he's keeping the doors open for the sake of his own mental health. “It's nice to keep a place open, even just for my own sanity. It gives you a purpose.

People were very worried and anxious when they heard about the possibility of level five coming in, but are now excited that they have an option. We pre-empted level three by putting out extra outdoor tables.

Brian believes he'll have enough daytime trade to keep the place ticking over. "We're lucky to be in an area with a decent trade. We'll have to wait and see what will happen and, in the meantime, take it day by day and week by week," he says.

The car park at the rear of the pub is quite large and he and many of his patrons point out that there would be no problem socially distancing 25 people in it. But Brian acknowledges the rules are the rules.

"It's been a rollercoaster ride. You can't plan from week to week for getting in supplies and rostering staff. It's very frustrating. I have a fantastic team of eight staff, but unfortunately there have been temporary lay-offs. There have been a series of peaks and troughs going from elation to near devastation and back. Who knows what will happen next," he says.

Brian O'Shea serves customers Gary O'Connell and Kevin Chaney at the new outdoor seating area at The Riverstown Inn. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Customers Gary O'Connell, 43, and his friend, Kevin Chaney, 45, who both work in the IT sector, say they were grateful to be able to meet socially and have a pint, especially as they are working remotely from home and therefore don't get to see colleagues very often.

“I think it's especially important for older people and their sanity. I know everybody is at risk (from the virus) but life has to go on,” Gary says.

“The whole thing is very hard on the older generation who can't use Zoom, etc, and now even Mass is gone for them. It's important for people to catch up with their buddies, otherwise they'll get cabin fever,” Kevin says.

Gary maintains that publicans should be given autonomy to socially spaced people, while some other customers bemoaned the fact that the large indoor bar and lounge was devoid of people, when it could be used for one or two of the older regulars to protect them from the elements.

Brian, meanwhile, says he is prepared to do everything he can to ensure he can keep open if level four restrictions come in. However, he realises it's game over if it goes to level five. “It's a question of fingers crossed,” he says.

Furloughed BA crew member happy to keep feet on the ground in Cork bar

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought everybody down to earth and that is literally the case when it comes to a furloughed British Airways cabin crew member who has served the rich and famous, from Victoria Beckham to Gordon Ramsey to Bill Murray.

Áine Punch: BA was booming before the pandemic hit. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Áine Punch is doing some part-time bar work in the Riverstown Inn as the world's skies clear of airplanes. She is trying to keep her feet on the ground and her sanity, like many of the customers she is serving.

Áine, 42, who is from the Commons Rd area of Cork City, has worked for British Airways for the past 15 years on long-haul routes to the US, South America, and the Far East.

More than 4,500 cabin crew members were made redundant by the airline, but she chose to “stick it out” and get furloughed in the hope that some kind of normality returns to international travel in the months ahead and that she can get back doing the job she loves.

I'm 100% glad for the job [in the bar]. It's out of necessity to keep me sane and so that I have something to do with my time.

Áine believes that the chances of her getting a call-up to go back on British Airways duty is extremely slim for the remainder of this year and “a lot of next year”, and will primarily be dependent on when a reliable vaccine becomes available to the masses.

Áine also knows of two other Irish cabin crew members with British Airways who are furloughed.

“Prior to the pandemic, British Airways were booming. Now they are currently operating at 20% of its capacity,” she said, adding that air travel is actually “probably pretty safe” due to the hi-tech air sanitisation equipment onboard passenger jets today.