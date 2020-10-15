Covid-19: 1,205 new cases and three further deaths

There have been 1,205 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed by the Department of Health.

At its daily press meeting, HSE Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan confirmed that three more people have lost their lives to the virus.

Of the cases notified today:

614 are men

590 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

288 in Dublin, 173 Cork, 123 in Meath, 97 in Galway 63 in Cavan and the remaining 461 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

Commenting on today's figures, Dr Holohan said the virus' growth rate has accelerated.

“Cases notified over the past week have increased by 82% compared with the previous 7 days, from 3,514 to 6,382 cases.

“The positivity rate over the past 7 days is now 6.2% and is continuing to increase.”

“The 14-day incidence in those aged 65 years and older has increased from 92.9 per 100,000 population on 7th October to 125 per 100,000 population on the 14th of October.

241 people with Covid are being treated in hospitals, 29 of which are in intensive care units. This is an increase of 24 people in the last 24 hours.

Dr Holohan said the number of hospitalisations are increasing faster than the exponential growth model predicted."

He said that indicated a rapidly deteriorating disease trajectory nationally.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy CMO, said Nphet's focus has stayed the same, “Our priorities remain focused on protecting the medically and socially vulnerable, protecting childcare and education settings and preventing unnecessary disruption to non-COVID health and social care services.”

This was echoed by Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry, "The higher the community transmission the more difficult it is to protect medically vulnerably people in all heathcare settings.

We appeal to everyone to play their part in protecting patients, healthcare workers and frontline services.”

Dr Henry said the HSE is now faced with the challenge of suppressing the virus while maintaining non-Covid services.

"The challenge we have now is much greater than earlier this year," he added.

Earlier today, Northern Ireland's Department of Health confirmed 763 new cases of the virus and four additional deaths.