Kerry gardaí appeal for help to find missing teen 

15-year-old Jennifer Dunkova has been missing from the Tralee area since Monday
Jennifer Dunkova is missing from the Tralee area of Kerry. Picture: Garda Press Office

Thu, 15 Oct, 2020 - 18:02
Mairead Cleary

Gardaí in Kerry are appealing to the public to assist in locating a missing teenager.

15-year-old Jennifer Dunkova has been missing from the Tralee area since Monday.

She is described as being five foot three inches tall with a normal build, brown hair and brown eyes.

When Jennifer was last seen she was wearing blue jeans and a black jacket. 

Anyone with information regarding Jennifer's whereabouts are asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station. 

Kerry court sittings cancelled as garda tests positive for Covid-19

