Kerry gardaí appeal for help to find missing teen 

Gardaí in Kerry are appealing to the public to assist in locating a missing teenager.

15-year-old Jennifer Dunkova has been missing from the Tralee area since Monday.

She is described as being five foot three inches tall with a normal build, brown hair and brown eyes.

When Jennifer was last seen she was wearing blue jeans and a black jacket.

Anyone with information regarding Jennifer's whereabouts are asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.