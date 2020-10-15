Cork teen blames alcohol for spitting at garda, urinating on station floor

A teenager who has pleaded guilty to a string of offences, including urinating on the floor of a garda station and spitting on a garda, has said alcohol is to blame for "at least 90%" of the charges against him.

Matthew Kiely, of 16 St Eltin's Crescent in Kinsale, appeared before Bandon District Court to plead guilty to a string of offences dating back over more than three years.

The now-18-year-old was a minor when many of the offences had occurred and told Judge James McNulty: "At least 90% of the charges are all to do with drinking."

He said he had tried to stop drinking in recent weeks, adding: "My head would be a lot better if I got off the drink.

"It just never works out for me."

Offences committed before Matthew Kiely turned 18

The first offence dealt with in court was in February 2017 and included a theft charge and a charge of damaging a car. The court directed him to do 40 hours of community service.

In September 2017 he stole a laptop, a mountain bike and a hand torch.

On his plea of guilty, Judge McNulty sentenced him to 100 hours community service for the theft of the bike and took the other thefts into consideration, as well as an intoxication charge, also from the same month in 2017.

He pleaded guilty to a number of offences committed on August 6, 2018. He was sentenced to 100 hours community service for a public order offence, with a similar offence taken into consideration. A breach of the intoxicating liquor act was also taken into consideration. That meant a total of 240 hours community service, the most that can be allocated.

On September 9, 2017, he took unlawful possession of a vehicle and stole a laptop. For the first offence he received a 90-day prison sentence, suspended, and entered a two-year probation bond for the laptop theft.

Offences committed after Matthew Kiely turned 18

Matters became more serious with offences which took place this year, after he had turned 18.

On January 10 last, Kiely was found in possession of 34 counterfeit €20 notes, for which he was convicted on his plea of guilty and sentenced to 90 days in prison, suspended for two years. A charge of using one of the counterfeit notes was taken into consideration.

On February 15 last and into the early hours of the following day, he committed two public order offences, leading to a fine of €100, but other offences followed on his arrest.

Sgt Paul Kelly said two gardaí on duty in Kinsale saw Kiely, who was extremely intoxicated and unsteady on his feet, at Market Quay in the town.

When approached he became "very aggressive and abusive" and refused to desist when asked to by gardaí. When arrested he became "volatile", spitting on one garda.

At the garda station he was shouting while banging his head off the wall of the custody suite, where he also spat on the floor, on the door and under the hatch.

On July 7 last, he again committed criminal damage at Bandon Garda Station. The court heard he had urinated in the custody suite.

Judge McNulty convicted him but deferred penalty, placing him on continuing bail on that offence with an updated probation report to be provided to the court on November 16 next.

As for the February offences, Judge McNulty said Kiely's behaviour was "appalling for a young citizen", adding: "I am entirely certain he would not do any of this in his home."

He remanded him in custody until this Monday for sentencing, with all other orders standing.