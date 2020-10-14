Delayed public access to Cork harbour park is 'indefensible'

The long-running delay in allowing public access to a new park in Cork harbour has been slammed as “indefensible" given the need for recreational space amid the Covid-19 restrictions.

Millions of euro was spent on turning the former Irish Steel/Irish Ispat 'East Tip' site on Haulbowline Island into a 'People's Park' and it was supposed to be handed over to Cork County Council in May 2019 to allow for public access.

However, this failed to materialise and the Department of Agriculture, Food & Marine, which still maintains ownership of the site, has said in conjunction with the Department of Defence, it is still engaged in preparing a lease for the council to facilitate the operation of the remediated East Tip site as a public park.

The delay, especially when people need safe outdoor areas for recreation because of the Covid-19 pandemic, has been described by Fianna Fáil county councillor Seamus McGrath as “indefensible” and he has blamed it solely on bureaucracy.

“A significant amount of public money has been spent developing this recreational facility which the area badly needs.

It seems the only thing stopping this park opening is bureaucracy.

Two Government departments are in discussions for a long time now trying to figure out how to hand this park over to Cork County Council.

"A facility like this is invaluable to local communities. We’ve seen during the Covid-19 pandemic the importance of adequate public open spaces. This highlights even more the need to get this open to the public,” Mr McGrath said.

The Naval Service handed over control of a soccer pitch and training area during the remediation works and is still waiting to get back into them.

PDForra president Mark Keane, who works at the navy base, has also urged a speedy resolution to the matter and not just on behalf of his own members.

The overall site which should be open to the public has picturesque harbourside walkways, seating and recreation areas, plus a car park.

“There's also a continuous footpath from the village of Shanbally out to the site which could be used to access it. It's a huge amenity, not just for the Naval Service, but the public as well. It should be opened now, especially in light of the Covid-19 restrictions,” Mr Keane said.

A spokeswoman for the council confirmed the site was supposed to be handed over to it in May 2019.

“Cork County Council is engaging with the Department of Agriculture Food & Marine on a future lease of the area to the council to operate a public park. No date for a handover to Cork County Council has been set.

"In the meantime Cork County Council continues to manage the remediation and aftercare project on behalf of the Department,” the spokeswoman added.