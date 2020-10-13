'Dehumanising' direct provision must end, says Cork’s new Volunteer of the Year

Vera Stojanovic lauded for founding the charity BetterTogether which works to empower women seeking asylum
'Dehumanising' direct provision must end, says Cork’s new Volunteer of the Year

Vera Stojanovic of BetterTogetherCork and Dr Naomi Masheti, co-ordinator, packaging masks at 
Cork Migrant Centre.  Picture: Clare Keogh

Tue, 13 Oct, 2020 - 14:53
Liz Dunphy

It came as a complete shock to Vera Stojanovic, Cork’s new Volunteer of the Year, when she won two awards  — the top prize and the student category — as she had no idea that she had even been nominated.

The UCC Social Science student was lauded for founding the charity BetterTogether which works to empower women who are seeking asylum in Cork City and county.

Ms Stojanovic, 28, was also integral to the development of the recent Sanctuary Mask initiative in partnership with the Cork Migrant Centre which involved asylum seekers making masks to be distributed in direct provision and to the wider public.  

Her horror at the direct provision system, “with centres just up the road, that I passed every day” motivated her to start volunteering back in 2016.

She invited women 'from a Cork direct provision centre to a yoga class which soon became a weekly meeting, offering different activities as time wore on, and summer camps for the children.

Four years later, many of those women and children are still living in direct provision.

“Direct provision is extremely emotionally damaging," said Ms Stojanovic. "It’s such an unnecessary trauma to put some of the most vulnerable people in our society through, especially in a country that has so many resources.

The children are often teased in school, called by the name of the centre they live in. 

"It’s dehumanising.” 

But she is hopeful that things will improve for refugees and asylum seekers here soon.

“Public awareness has changed," she said. 

“Four years ago, not many people really knew what direct provision was — me included. But now, everyone knows about it. 

And you can only change a system like that when people are outraged by it.” 

Covid-19 has cast an uncomfortably bright light on the “institutionalised discrimination” endemic in the system, she said.

The virus spread quickly in cramped living conditions and people in direct provision who lost their jobs were not originally entitled to claim the Government’s pandemic unemployment payment, although this was later rectified.

“I’m hopeful that this has been a wake-up call to Government," she said. "I hope it leads to reform.” 

Ms Stojanovic returned from volunteering at the controversial and overcrowded Moria refugee camp in Lesbos, Greece, days before a major fire broke out there in September, which resulted in nearly 13,000 people sleeping out on the streets and in the fields.

Children were evacuated and a temporary camp was set up in an old military shooting range, but the tents are not waterproof, she said, and the first storm hit last week.

“It’s very, very difficult seeing suffering on that scale at Moria," she said.

“But I’m forever blown away by people’s resilience. How the human spirit is not crushed, despite living through such hell.

“People like to blame Greece, but we left this country, which already had a shaky economy, to deal with this international crisis alone."

Ms Stojanovich was chosen for the award out of more than 100 nominations made to the Cork Volunteer Centre.

Volunteering, she said, has changed her life completely. 

"Volunteering is one of the most humbling things you can do," she said. "It’s food for the soul. It gives you the opportunity to be part of something bigger than you are alone.” 

More in this section

Cabinet signs off on Dunkettle upgrade after more than a year of delays Cabinet signs off on Dunkettle upgrade after more than a year of delays
More trees planted than removed in Cork city this year More trees planted than removed in Cork city this year
€2m to be invested in major works for Mallow €2m to be invested in major works for Mallow

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 10, 2020

  • 3
  • 5
  • 16
  • 22
  • 28
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices