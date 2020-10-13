€2m to be invested in major works for Mallow

Contracts to the value of almost €2 million have been signed by Cork County Council signalling the beginning of major works in Mallow.

Cork-based Vision Contracting Ltd will undertake works including the construction of an improved access, parking, feature playground and associated site works as part of the framework plans for an integrated park network, landmark amenity and tourist destination for Mallow Castle Park, Mallow Town Park and the Spa House Park.

There is potential for the development of the existing gardens and historic landscape at Mallow Castle along with the main Mallow Town Park and Spa House Park.

The proposed development includes new public access to Mallow Castle/House with a new vehicular and pedestrian entrance at the northern boundary with Castlepark, 28 parking spaces will be developed including child-friendly and disabled access spaces.

An inclusive public playground will be provided and accessible pathways will be constructed from the entrance through the former walled garden to ground of Mallow Castle/House.

Repairs, conservation and restoration work will be carried out on existing remnant stone walls, walled garden features and the glasshouse.

Supporting locational and wayfinding signage, seating and services will be provided for enhanced visitor experience.

Cork County Council Divisional Manager James Fogarty said the investment is a huge step for the residents and businesses of North Cork.

The proposed works lead on from those undertaken in 2019 and already in 2020 and are valued at €1,983,800.

Works on the project will commence immediately and is envisaged to be completed by mid-2021.