Bus Eireann launch investigation after double decker gets stuck under a bridge in Cork

Bus Eireann has launched an investigation into a double-decker bus that got caught under a bridge in Cork.

The bus, which was taking the 220 Ovens to Carrigaline route, took a wrong turn by mistake and was caught under the bridge which carries that Carrigaline Road leading to Douglas village

Gardaí arrived at the scene at 11.15pm, where they found the vehicle wedged under the 3.4m bridge.

Officers report that there were no injuries from the incident and the vehicle was removed after 90 minutes.

Bus Eireann provided another bus for passengers to complete their journey as they assessed the vehicle. They reported only minor damage.