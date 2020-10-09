Knocknagree fights back: North Cork community plans to revitalise village

A County Cork village which had been dying on its feet has come up with a masterplan to breathe new life into it.

The scheme includes the creation of a €1.4m community and digital hub, which will provide “cradle-to-grave services” for those living in the area.

Three years' ago, the once vibrant village of Knocknagree, in North-West Cork, was on its knees after its only shop, which also doubled as the post office, closed.

It seemed the final nail in the coffin for the village after a period of decline in recent decades.

Once, Knocknagree had a huge livestock mart that attracted buyers and sellers from all over the country. Back then, there were 15 pubs in the village and its environs. There were 12 shops in the 1970s and three petrol stations. Now, there are none and the school population has more than halved in the past 40 years.

In 2018, Dr Brendan O’Keeffe of the Institute for Action Research was sent to Knocknagree to compile a report on what had gone wrong and how to rectify it.

“We had two choices: lament or get up and sort it ourselves,” Mairead O'Sullivan of Knocknagree Community Development Group (KCDC) said.

A series of public meetings were held to discuss the way forward, even if they would be baby steps, such as installing a defibrillator in the village.

“But it quickly became apparent there was a mood to fight for the survival of the village,” she said.

Locals were feeling down because of the post office and shop closure, and some planning permissions being refused.

“But we could see progress in other villages and it was felt it was now or never for us. We organised ourselves, set up a development group and got talking to anyone that would listen to us like (regional development group) IRD Duhallow, Cork County Council, etc,” Ms O'Sullivan said.

Funding for a further study was provided by the council and IRD Duhallow. As a result, KCDC is now planning to build a new community hub in the heart of the village and has already earmarked a site for it.

Mairead O'Sullivan with the Caha mountains in the background. "It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to future-proof the village of Knocknagree, to bring life back into the heart of our beautiful village."Picture: Larry Cummins

“It will comprise a multi-purpose hall that can be used for all sorts of classes, cultural events, active retirement groups etc, a meeting room, cafe and a small shop and a multipurpose space that could be used for a sports club or as a digital hub. There will also be an outside playground. It will provide a cradle to the grave service,” Ms O'Sullivan said.

KCDC members are banking on Covid-19 actually having some positive results for them as more and more people explore the options of moving into rural Ireland. Attracting new blood is essential for the village's future survival and their plans may well be closely watched by other communities in a similar position.

“Covid-19 has traumatised us all, but you know people are thinking and shopping local. More and more are working from home and this is set to continue for the foreseeable future and beyond as employers see the benefits of it for all,” Ms O'Sullivan said.

So now, in some respects, there’s actually more life in rural areas. It's just we cannot get out and enjoy it properly with limitations on gatherings. That's all the more reason for rural regeneration.

More people will bring more services, such as shops and petrols stations. However, the one stumbling block to living and working from home in such villages is the lack of proper broadband in many areas.

The community hub would also double as a digital hub and very much fit into plans Cork County Council has to create these centres around the county.

It's envisaged the community hub will be funded through grants from the EU for disadvantaged regions, government and county council funding as well as local fundraising.

The latter has already got underway with a bit of 'thinking outside the box' because of Covid-19 restrictions and includes very successful 'drive through bingo sessions'.

More than 70-plus car loads of people have attended it and it's planned to run the event every month. It will be advertised on the KCDC Facebook page which has in excess of 1,000 followers.

“There will also be virtual duck racing and a GoFundMe page,” Ms O'Sullivan said.

She said they were very grateful to the council and IRD Duhallow for funding the feasibility study.

“It was the making of us. It provided a wonderful opportunity for our group to listen to and fully understand the needs of our community. It also allowed our group to develop and we got expert advice on planning, governance and fundraising” Ms O'Sullivan said.

"It was wonderful to get a fresh pair of eyes and professional opinion from an expert in rural regeneration from outside our community. It identified the needs of our village.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to future-proof the village of Knocknagree, to bring life back into the heart of our beautiful village by providing cradle-to-grave services for the people of our community and beyond.

(Right) County Cllr Bernard Moynihan with volunteers from the Fair Field Committee and Knocknagree Community Development Committee; (seated) Margaret Goulding and Norma O'Leary with (rear) Noreen McSweeney and Mary O'Halloran at the village green/Fair Field at Knocknagree, Co Cork. Picture: Larry Cummins

"What we really hope is that it will keep our youth in Knocknagree and if they leave for a while that they will want to return eventually. Our mantra is 'Knocknagree is what we make it' and we know what we make is up to us.

"We want anyone who has or ever had anything to do with Knocknagree to get following and supporting us."

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Bernard Moynihan said the Knocknagree area has suffered greatly from rural decline in recent years.

“I have been delighted to work with the local volunteer community groups to enhance and rejuvenate the area. We were very grateful that Cork County Council and IRD Duhallow appointed a consultant to draw up plans for the future of the village and wider community of Knocknagree,” he said.

“The consultant identified the need for a 'Community Hub' in Knocknagree, and we have applied for funding for this project through the Rural Regeneration Fund. This facility would also have enormous potential to facilitate remote working in the area."