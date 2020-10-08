Man suffers serious head injuries in Cork city centre attack

A man in his late twenties has sustained serious head injuries following an assault in Cork city centre this afternoon.

The incident occurred on the main thoroughfare of Patrick Street shortly after 3.30pm today.

The victim was attacked by a man close to the Savoy centre.

Passers-by went to the assistance of the injured man.

The alarm was raised and Gardaí and paramedics rushed to the scene.

The assailant fled the area.

The injured man was taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) for treatment.

His condition is understood to be serious but stable.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the incident to contact their local station.

They also plan to examine CCTV security camera footage from nearby businesses in a bid to identify the attacker.

Gardaí will speak with the injured party about the precise circumstances of the attack once he is deemed medically fit to be interviewed.

Meanwhile, Deputy Thomas Gould, Sinn Fein TD for Cork North Central, has appealed for an increased Garda presence on the city’s streets.

"The people of Cork are not used to violence of this magnitude. For this to have happened in broad daylight on the city’s busiest street will have shaken many people.

Members of the Gardai sealed off the scene to be examined

“I have been calling on the government to increase Garda funding to Cork city for too long now.

"It was only a matter of time before a serious incident such as this happened. We need a strong Garda presence on Cork city streets.

“There now needs to be an immediate response to this incident.

"We need to see Gardai on the streets to ease people’s fears. People need to feel safe coming into Cork city.”