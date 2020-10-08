Student imported €10k of drugs after watching YouTube tutorial on the darkweb

A 25-year-old college student imported over €10,000 of MDMA through the post after watching a tutorial on YouTube on how to get illegal drugs through the ‘darkweb’, a court has heard.

At Ennis District Court, Judge Patrick Durcan stated that Jack McInerney of Dough, Spanish Point, Miltown Malbay in west Clare had engaged in an activity “which deals out death and destruction and illness and mayhem to families”.

Judge Durcan said that it was one of the most serious drugs cases that he has ever come across in his court.

Sgt Aiden Lonergan stated that Mr McInerney got involved in the drugs “after he heard a few lads in college talking about it and he watched a tutorial video on YouTube on how to buy drugs on the ‘darkweb’ and decided that he would try it and make a bit of money”.

Sgt Lonergan said that Mr McInerney had spent €4,000 on purchasing the drugs and had used an address of a friend of a friend for the postage of the drugs.

Sgt Lonergan said that two separate packages containing a total of 175g of MDMA were detected.

Mr McInerney has pleaded guilty to possession of the MDMA with intent to sell or supply in April 2018. Sgt Lonergan said that the friends of Mr McInerney had no idea what he was up to.

The court heard that Mr McInerney is currently studying for a Higher Diploma in Financial Analysis at the University of Galway and intends to do a Masters in Financials Services in Limerick next year.

Judge Durcan stated that the dealing of such drugs divides families, husband and wife, parents and children and wreaks havoc in rural communities like Miltown Malbay.

He said:

There is a huge problem with this type of activity in County Clare.

Judge Durcan said that he would require a pre-sentence Probation Report before imposing sentence on Mr McInerney.

Judge Durcan has also ordered Mr McInerney to sit through cases in the judge’s drugs court at the end of November.

Solicitor for Mr McInerney, Jim Finnegan told the court that what occurred “was a definite one-off” and that Mr McInerney has rehabilitated himself since.

He said: “Mr McInerney is extremely contrite and remorseful.” Mr Finnegan stated that Mr McInerney has no previous convictions and that this one-off offence “shouldn’t define his life”.

Mr Finnegan said that Mr McInerney can make a positive contribution to society and is a man of good character.

Judge Durcan remanded Mr McInerney on bail to reappear before court in November.