Investigation launched into chemical fire at Cork industrial estate

A chemical fire has damaged a factory in East Cork.

An investigation into the cause of the incident at the TRS Global Services facility at the IDA Industrial Estate in Carrigtwohill is underway.

The alarm was raised just before 4pm after fire broke out in a large plastic container of hydrochloric acid, with an estimated capacity of up to 1,000-litres.

It's believed the container was more than a third full at the time and that a large volume of acid spilled.

The acid vapourised on contact with the air, and the drifting gas cloud forced the temporary shutdown of air handling units at the nearby Stryker plant, disrupting some of that plant’s processes for a time.

Units of the Cork County Fire Service from Midleton and Cobh, as well as gardaí, responded. Firefighters donned hazmat suits to tackle the blaze.

They were backed up by crews from the Ballyvolane and Anglesea St stations of the Cork City Fire Brigade.

They managed to contain the spill and bring the blaze under control quickly.

A section of roof at the TRS Global Services facility was damaged. There were no reports of any injuries.

A number of firefighters and a HazMat unit remain on scene this evening to monitor the situation.

TRS Global Services is a full-service provider of repairs and services for engine owners, specialising in component repair and manufacturing processes for a range of industrial, aero-derivative and aircraft gas turbines.