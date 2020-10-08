Blarney Castle owners wants greater State support for embattled tourism sector

The owner of one of Ireland’s most iconic visitor attractions has called for increased state supports for the tourist industry following a collapse in visitor numbers.

Sir Charles Colthurst, whose family owns and operates the globally-renowned Blarney Castle and Gardens in Co Cork, says ticket receipts have dropped by a staggering 85% since the introduction of restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“Unlike public tourist attractions where state funds flow freely into upkeep and maintenance, those in the private sector have to carry that weight alone,” Mr Colthurst said.

“I would ask the Government to consider a special package of measures to support businesses such as ours. We will again return to being significant contributors in terms of taxes, but not if our businesses are not supported in the meantime.

“Right now, it is a matter of priorities. All our responsibilities will be fulfilled, and our business will trade successfully again when the restrictions are eventually lifted.

“The reality is that they cannot be fulfilled in the timeframe originally planned, as a result of an unforeseen and catastrophic change in circumstances."

Mr Colthurst, whose family has owned the historic site for 300 years, said support from government and forbearance from creditors are vital to ensure the recovery.

Blarney Castle supports 90 full-time and part-time staff during the height of a normal summer season, when as many as 65,000 tourists visit monthly.

But this year, the number of visitors during August fell to 10,000.

Efforts are being made to protect the jobs of 30 full-time staff during the off-season, but the impact on gate receipts and shortfall in government support has had a significant impact.

“We are extremely grateful to the people of Blarney and Cork who have continued to support us in great numbers during the pandemic, and who have purchased season passes to access the castle and grounds,” he said.

“Tourism had been Ireland’s fastest growing sector pre-Covid, and I firmly believe that it will be again. The priority for private operators such as ourselves is to keep the lights on, protect the income of our employees and ensure that we are well positioned to take advantage of an upturn in business.”

The castle and gardens remain fully open to the public.