Gardai probe travel movements for Kerry rowing event

Gardaí are trying to establish whether Covid-19 travel restrictions were breached at the recently-held Rowing Ireland regatta in Portmagee, Co Kerry.

The National Coastal Rowing Championships took place there over two days on the weekend of September 26 to 27.

However, questions have been raised over whether people might have travelled from Dublin and Donegal to compete. Donegal was placed on level three at midnight on September 25, by which time Dublin was already at level three.

According to the Garda Press Office: "Gardaí in Killarney are making enquiries into a sporting event held in Portmagee, County Kerry, on Saturday, September 16 and Sunday, September 27 to establish if there were any breaches of the public health regulations.

"For any potential breaches of the public health regulations, a file is prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in each case.

Read More Gardaí to mount 132 Covid checkpoints on major routes

Michelle Carpenter, Rowing Ireland chief executive, said Sport Ireland had stated around the running of events at the time of the Rowing Ireland Offshore Championships: "In a certain level of the plan, people will be advised the stay in their county or other defined geographical area apart from work, education, and other essential purposes, if appropriate. Where Sporting Activity is allowed i.e. for professional, elite, inter-county sports, senior club championship etc. travel will be permissible by participants and support personnel to fulfil these pre-existing fixtures.

"This was communicated to all clubs by the Rowing Ireland Offshore Championships Committee."

According to the Rowing Ireland website report about the event: "Portmagee rowing club El Nino hosted the National Coastal Rowing Championships last Saturday and Sunday.

"Coastal Rowing is the fastest growing sport in the world at present and Ireland is one of the countries at the forefront of these developments."

The event was spread across two days and the website report said: "Usually, this is a one-day event with seven categories at senior A grade, men's and women's quads, doubles and singles and then the mixed double."