Ian Bailey trial for drug driving delayed for a month

Ian Bailey's trial on a number of charges, including alleged drug driving, will not be going ahead this Thursday after his solicitor was granted an adjournment.

Ray Hennessy applied at Clonakilty District Court today to adjourn the hearing, scheduled for this Thursday afternoon, citing medical grounds.

A letter from Mr Bailey's doctor was handed into Judge James McNulty for consideration. The court also heard Mr Bailey had been very stressed.

In addition, Mr Hennessy is also required at the circuit court in Skibbereen on Thursday as he is involved in appeals on behalf of a number of his clients.

Judge McNulty adjourned the matter for a month with a new hearing date to be set.

Mr Bailey, 63, faces four charges following his arrest near Schull last August, including for alleged drug driving. The matter has already been the subject of adjournments because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Bailey, of Priary, Lisscaha in Schull in West Cork, faces four charges: possession of cannabis in his car, possession of cannabis at Bantry Garda Station, driving while cannabis was in his system, and allowing his car to be used for possession of cannabis.

He had been stopped at around 9pm on August 25 last at Schull. Gardaí allege that he was not wearing a seatbelt and that there was a smell of alcohol in the vehicle.

He was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, having failed a roadside breath test, but he then passed the evidenzer test at Bantry Garda Station.

It’s alleged he failed an oral fluid test and that blood samples taken by a doctor at Bantry Garda Station later tested positive for the presence of cannabis.