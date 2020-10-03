Investigation after fire on onboard Irish naval vessel

An investigation is underway after fire broke out onboard an Irish naval vessel which was berthed in Cork Harbour.

Firefighters from the city and county are still tackling the blaze on board the LÉ Niamh (P52) which is berthed at Cork Dockyard.

“While a full investigation into the cause of the fire will be conducted, it is thought to have started in a stores compartment adjacent to where cutting work was being carried out by engineers,” the Defence Forces said.

The spokesman said there have been no reports of injury to naval service personnel or to Cork dockyard staff.

The ship’s Duty Watch responded to the alarm just before 12.30pm and the vessel was evacuated.

Crew carried out first aid fire-fighting to contain the fire and prevent any spread to the rest of the ship before the scene was then handed over to members of the Cork County Fire Service.

One unit from Cobh arrived on the scene first. They are being backed up by four units of the Midleton brigade.