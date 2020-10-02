Developers devastated that Cork convent fire may have been deliberate

Developers who had just received planning permission for a €10m development of a landmark convent in west Cork were "devastated" to learn that a major fire there may have been started intentionally.

But CEO of Remcoll Capital, Paul Collins, said that the firm remains committed to completing the €100m project at the former Sisters of Mercy campus on Cork Road in Skibbereen.

"We have remedial work to do now to make the building less vulnerable. We are devastated by what happened. But our commitment to the project hasn't changed," Mr Collins said.

"I don't understand how someone would have done this, or why.

"Our commitment here is social and it's a long-term project for us.

It's an absolutely beautiful building and to see the damage, these things are hundreds of years old and fire is not kind.

"It does a lot of damage. But we will do as much as we can to restore it."

Large stained glass windows and intricate woodwork are some of the irreplaceable features that Mr Collins said were "decimated" in the fire at the former convent and its chapel.

Following a technical examination of the site, gardaí believe that the fire on Tuesday may have been started intentionally.

There is no electricity supply to the building so gardaí are confident that people started the fire.

But they have not yet ascertained whether it was started maliciously or accidentally.

Read More Gardaí believe fire at former Cork convent may have been started intentionally

Sleeping bags were found in an adjacent building and empty beer cans were strewn on the site.

Gardaí have called on the Garda Technical Bureau in Dublin to check for traces of an accelerant, such as petrol, the Irish Times reports, which if found, may point to sinister motivations.

Gardaí are also calling for witnesses, particularly anyone who took mobile phone footage of the fire or motorists with dashcam footage who were in the Cork Road area of Skibbereen between 3.15-4.45pm to contact them.

Despite extensive damage to the buildings, nearby residents were quickly evacuated from their homes on Tuesday evening and no one was injured.

Back in 2018, engineer Kevin Barry told the Southern Star that the site was insecure and warned that an arson attack could destroy the buildings. He called on Cork County Council to secure the perimeter of the buildings.

Site owner and developer Bernard Hennessy said at the time that the site was private property, the gate was padlocked and people trespassing were doing so illegally.

Mr Collins today told the Irish Examiner that the site was well-secured at the time of the fire and anyone entering the site would "have gone to trouble to get in there."

Less than two weeks before the fire, Remcoll 3 Ltd was granted permission to renovate the chapel which would have space for hot-desking, to convert the convent into seven apartments, to convert the former Mercy Heights School into office space, and to build a four-storey apartment block with 52 apartments.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.