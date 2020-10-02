Cork diners can sit like socially- distanced peas in a pod

Diners in Cork city are being given the chance to sit like peas in a socially distanced pod in a first-of-its-kind venture for this country.

Visitors to Tequila Jack's on Lapp's Quay in the city's docklands can eat in their own bubble/pod in front of the restaurant.

Sean McCarthy, who runs Tequila Jack's alongside his business partners Derry O'Regan and John Cronin, says they put in the order for the pods in July.

The Ballinhassig trio also run SoHo, Paddy the Farmer's and the East Village.

Mr McCarthy says it was originally Mr O'Regan who came across the pods in May, during the lockdown. The clear domes were shipped from Europe in August.

The pods will be bookable via Tequila Jack's phone number and online through the Dine At Dome website, and the restaurant is open from Thursday to Sunday. Pic: Larry Cummins

"With the way Covid was and still is, with social distancing and dining out, we felt we could try something different," says Mr McCarthy.

With Tequila Jack's being on the water, across from the picturesque and historical building of City Hall, the pods just made sense, according to the restaurateur.

"When the sun is shining down there it could literally be anywhere in the world. You're facing south, blue water flowing, the setting is ideal."

Mr McCarthy also had to buy all the accessories and decor for the pods ahead of this weekend's soft launch. The bubbles are already almost booked out for the entire weekend.

"The feedback from people who have been dining in, as well as people just walking past, has been good. We have done no advertising as we wanted to do a soft opening first."

However, the uptake in the bookings has shocked the restaurant owners.

"People seem to want a different dining experience, and it's a safe one. You're out in the open, with six people from your own family.

"They are the first in Ireland, so that's nice to have as well.

People are looking for something different, and everything is Instagramable now.

He adds that there's a lot happening on the quays with the new developments on Albert Quay and Navigation House and Penrose Wharf being constructed.

"It's a pity Covid struck at the time it did because we had great hope that there would be good things in store for the area, especially with outdoor food offerings and outdoor cooking during the summer. I think that side of the city needs that interaction.

"We would love to see the whole boardwalk filled with domes."

