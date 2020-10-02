Apple staff raise money for CUH neonatal sanctum

Apple employees are fundraising for the Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH) Neonatal Family Sanctum appeal.

CUH's Charity aims to build a family room for parents who's baby is in the neonatal care unit, as well as a garden for families experiencing infant loss.

Employees at Apple's Cork campus have been fundraising for the project since September by clocking up hours of walking, running and cycling as part of the Baby Steps Appeal. The money the staff raise will be matched by Apple.

"The Neonatal Family Sanctum will provide an important space for families, helping them to create cherished memories that will last forever in an area that gives dignity, sensitivity and privacy," says Professor John Higgins, Clinical Director at CUMH.

Prof John Higgins.

"We are making a statement with this sanctum, that we are absolutely committed to families. We are there for them during these difficult moments. This is at the very heart of the service we provide at CUMH."

Michael Nason, CEO of the CUH Charity, says about 12,000 babies are born in CUMH every year. "In most cases, it's a happy occasion. But unfortunately, there are situations where the outcome can be bad.

"A lot of babies go through the neonatal sanctum itself. It's about 1 in 10, they may be premature, some may have other complications, and thankfully in most cases it's a positive outcome."

Mr Nason says that CUH wants to improve the facilities for parents, especially considering some may have travelled from far away to attend the hospital.

"[It's to give them] a bit of time for themselves, after they have got some news to reflect on, or they are up for a visit."

One aspect of the project is to build a neonatal family room. "That will be a space where people can sit on a nice couch, listen to some music, make a cup of tea, make a few phone calls in privacy, rather than having to go out into a busy corridor where there's other people, which you often see happening in hospitals."

He says the appeal also hopes to create a safe space for parents who are going to lose a baby.

One of the things that has been spoken about is the child having an interface with nature, before they sadly pass away.

"The thought was with the building in Cork, which is a triangular shape with an inner garden, could we do something out there to allow those precious moments to be a more poignant occasion for the family. That is where the project idea originally came from."

Mr Nason adds that the HSE normally does not allocate funding for this sort of project, and it is the aim of the CUH Charity to see these types of initiatives realised.

"We choose projects that are tangible. We always like to be able to say to the public [who donate to us] that their money was very productively used for this reason."

He adds that Apple started to help CUH during the Covid pandemic, whereby Apple donated iPads to patients in order for them to communicate with their family. They also ensured the iPad software was GDPR compliant.

"This neonatal sanctum appeal is a great project which a lot of their employees seem really taken by. We are hoping to progress it quickly," says Mr Nason.