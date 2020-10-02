Cobh tourist staff reinstated after loo dispute

Two staff members at a popular tourist outlet, who had their employment terminated after a successful battle to have toilet facilities installed, have now been reinstated.

Karen Doyle and Linda Lyons work at the kiosk on Cobh Pier for Spike Island Tours but were forced to visit local hotels and shops to use toilet facilities until the company agreed in July to finally instal a portaloo on the pier.

Eight days ago they were told that their services were no longer required due to a fall-off in business, despite the fact that their seasonal contracts ran until December.

The women held a protest on the pier which was reported in Monday’s Irish Examiner.

Two-hour meeting

On Thursday evening, following a two-hour meeting between board members for the company and trade union representatives, a joint statement was issued about the women’s status.

“Spike Island Development and UNITE the Union confirm that following a meeting today all issues have been resolved to the satisfaction of the parties."

The staff concerned are returning to work for the remainder of the 2020 season.

“Both parties are delighted to have a satisfactory and positive outcome to this matter and look forward to working together for the remainder of the 2020 season.

"Moreover everyone looks forward to a more successful tourist season in 2021.”

The statement added that no further comment would be made about the affair.

When contacted Unite’s Brendan Ogle said that he just wanted to thank everybody who had got in touch and offered support to the women during the whole affair.

The women’s plight had been reported in the Irish Examiner over the last month and had been raised last week in both the Dáil and the Seanad.

They had been trying for over a year to have toilet facilities installed as they were being forced to visit local shops and a hotel.

In July, the pair were presented with a contract in which they were asked to agree to use the toilet facilities in a local library but they refused and contacted the trade union.

Following the meeting on Thursday that decision has now been overturned.