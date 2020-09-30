Tributes to late Laura Brennan on what would have been her 28th birthday

The HSE has today paid tribute to the late HPV vaccine advocate Laura Brennan on the occasion of what would have been her 28th birthday.

One of the country’s most vocal HPV vaccine campaigners, Laura died of cervical cancer at University Hospital Limerick on March 20, 2019.

Laura, who was from Ennis in Co Clare spent the last few years of her life encouraging people to avail of the free HPV vaccine.

The HSE today tweeted a picture with the words "Thank you Laura" and a message about the bravery of the campaigner.

"Today, we remember Laura Brennan on what would have been her 28th birthday. Laura campaigned for people to get the HPV vaccine that can protect them from the HPV.

"The vaccine is available to all first-year students. Get the facts, get the vaccine."

Earlier this year the HSE indicated that uptake for the HPV vaccine in Laura’s home county of Clare is 90%."

It is a wonderful testament to her selfless advocacy and the continuing work of the Brennan family to promote the importance of the HPV vaccine.

Laura was diagnosed with terminal cancer in September 2017. Her first symptoms included irregular cervical bleeding.

Laura was upset at the low rates of women getting vaccinated and readily agreed to join a HSE campaign which urged teenage girls to avail of the vaccine.

In a HSE video, she said she was the "reality of an unvaccinated girl”.

"What kills me though is that all this could have been prevented."

Laura received many honours for her work including being awarded the inaugural Royal College of Physicians of Ireland patient advocate medal, an honorary doctorate from UCD. She was also named as Clare person of the year.

An RTÉ documentary on Laura Brennan entitled This is me attracted a huge audience. She also made a high profile appearance on The Late Late Show.

Laura also worked with the World Health Organization on their European HPV awareness campaign and spoke at HPV advocacy meetings in the United States.

She was the youngest of four children and is survived by her siblings Colin, Fergal and Kevin and her parents Bernie and Larry.