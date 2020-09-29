Major fire damages Cork convent

Garda traffic diversions are in place and the public are asked to avoid the area.
Convent of Mercy in Skibbereen on fire. Picture: The Southern Star

Tuesday, September 29, 2020 - 19:30 PM
Liz Dunphy

A major fire has broken out at the former Convent of Mercy in Skibbereen, extensively damaging the building and causing the church roof to collapse.

Residents in the immediate vicinity are being asked to remain indoors and close all doors and windows.

Cork County Fire Service was alerted to the blaze at 4.07pm with Fire Brigade units from Skibbereen, Schull and Bantry all scrambled to the scene at North Street close to the town centre.

Smoke billows from the former Convent of Mercy chapel and nuns quarters just behind flatlets belonging to Skibbereen Geriatric Society. all the residents were safely evacuated Photo: Anne Minhane.
Smoke billows from the former Convent of Mercy chapel and nuns quarters just behind flatlets belonging to Skibbereen Geriatric Society. all the residents were safely evacuated Photo: Anne Minhane.

A water tanker from Bantry and an Aerial Platform from Midleton were also mobilised to the incident.

Elderly residents living in nearby flats were evacuated due to fears of smoke inhalation but no injuries have been reported.

Garda traffic diversions are in place and the public are asked to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.

The convent buildings were vacant for more than 20 years after the Sisters of Mercy, which had been based at the convent for more than 140 years, moved to smaller premises.

The former Convent of Mercy buildings which were destroyed by fire on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: Anne Minihane.
The former Convent of Mercy buildings which were destroyed by fire on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: Anne Minihane.

Last week, the Southern Star reported that Cork County Council had granted planning permission for a €10m redevelopment of the site.

