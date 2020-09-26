All aboard cycle-bus as kids wheel it to school

More than 100 cyclists took to the streets of Cork as part of a new initiative to help students adopt a more active and environment-friendly way of travelling to school.

The mass movement of pedals and tyres came as part of a 'cycle-bus' which was arranged for the pupils of Gaelscoil Uí Riada.

The project was launched as part of Cork Bike Week.

It started from Rossbrook estate on the Model Farm Road at 8am, before making stops along the route to pick up more cyclists and arrived at the school before 8.50am.

Around 75 kids and 40 adults took part, with organiser Karen Kelleher calling the project a huge success.

“We had a great morning, and it went really well. It was great, a massive number turned out.

"It's healthy, it's environmentally friendly and it's economical. And, you know, it definitely beats sitting in a car for half an hour in the middle of traffic.

“I think it kind of proves this morning that it can be done.

"We were trying to keep off the main roads as much as we could. It was just really to show that it's possible and the kids loved it,” she added.

One parent from each family that wished to take part was asked to cycle with their child/ children.

Helmets and a bike in good working order were mandatory.

High-vis vests and rain gear are recommended a spokesperson for the cycle-bus stated.

The children were also asked to cycle in a single file, with younger, slower cyclists at the front of the bus and the pace of the bus as to dictate the speed of the group.

Karen believes that with the right support, the cycle bus could become a permanent fixture.

“With a significant amount of marshals, volunteers and support I think it would work. It'd be great to get going regularly.”

Cillian Read, of Cork Bike Shed, has been cycling to the school with his three children since they started at the gaelscoil.

"It's incredible to see the explosion in parents and kids using pedal power to get around," he said.

"The bikes at the school have been increasing every day since we started back.

"I see the benefits in my own kids, they're more alert after the cycle in, their mood improves, it's great for their fitness and it makes them responsible on the road."

"Lisa O'Grady of Green Schools has been incredibly supportive and she's working with us to get funding for bike racks for Gaelscoil Ui Riada."