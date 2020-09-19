Man in critical condition after getting into difficulty in water in Cork

File picture: Denis Minihane.

Saturday, September 19, 2020 - 19:46 PM
Eoin English and Steve Neville

A man is in a critical condition after getting into difficulty in the water in Co Cork.

The man who is in his mid-40s got into difficulty while swimming at the Ballyhass Lakes Activity centre just before 5pm.

He was brought ashore where CPR was performed. It is understood that an off duty paramedic also rendered assistance.

Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 115 landed on the scene just before 5.30pm.

Gardaí said in a statement that the man was taken to Cork University Hospital in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a child was airlifted to hospital after getting into trouble in the water at Ardmore beach.

Youghal RNLI said the volunteer crew were requested to launch at 3.42pm to reports of a child in the water at Ardmore and another person entering the water to assist.

The said the lifeboat was stood down at 3.51pm as the child had been taken from the water.

The crew from Rescue Helicopter 117 transported the child to an awaiting ambulance at Waterford airport.

Gardaí said the child was taken to University Hospital Waterford is a serious condition.





