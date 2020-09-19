Tributes pour in for 'heartbeat' of Cork City FC, John Kennedy

Tributes have poured in for lifelong Cork City fan and club legend John Kennedy who died suddenly yesterday.

Mr Kennedy was a volunteer and supporter of the club for more than 30 years.

He was also well-known around Cork for his work with the youth organisations Ógra Chorcaí and later, Foróige.

In a statement this morning, Cork City said Mr Kennedy was "known around the country for his loyalty, enthusiasm and love of Cork City."

The club said: "Through the family enclosure, John organised buses getting supporters to and from almost every away game, and was a recognisable face to all Rebel Army supporters.

"It was through John and his work with the Family Enclosure that so many of us first came to experience Turner’s Cross, and ultimately fall in love with our club.

"John made it so that all families had a fun, colourful and noisy experience when they visited the Cross, and many returned.

John was the epicentre for our club’s role and work in the community, which made our club a home for many of those less fortunate.

I cannot put into words how I feel. I was lucky to serve on the board with John and privileged to have become a friend. The ultimate volunteer, the first City face myself and Dylan got to know. I am so sorry for Chris, Aaron and Grace. Rest in peace my friend CTID

Cork City chairman Declan Carey said Mr Kennedy's legacy "would never be forgotten."

He said: “His passing has come as a shock to us all.

"This is an extremely sad time for John’s family and friends. Our thoughts are with them all at this very difficult time and we will support them whatever way we can.

"The club will continue to honour the legacy John has left behind.”

I cannot describe the gulf the loss of his man will leave in all our lives. The kindest man, who would light up the darkest room. We were on the board together, he was at my wedding, we cried in each others arms at the Aviva. Rest easy my friend #CCFC84

Cork City operations manager Éanna Buckley said: “John was a friend, a mentor, a colleague and an inspiration to myself and everyone involved in the club.

"From when I first started going to games in my teens to working side by side with him when I joined the club, John was a massive presence and a wonderful club man.

He embodied everything that is good about our club and we are all utterly devastated at this news.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam delis “City ’til I die, and beyond.”

Sports broadcaster Trevor Welsh described Mr Kennedy as the "heartbeat" of the club, and Cork TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said: "RIP John Kennedy. A true gent & stalwart City man. Enormous loss. Condolences to his family & all who knew & loved him".