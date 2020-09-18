Youghal greyhound track will survive 'with financial aid'

Youghal greyhound track will survive and thrive if efforts underway to revitalise the facility receive “the financial support and commitment from all parties involved and specially the region’s greyhound owners and trainers”, according to Youghal Track Supporter’s Club (YTSC) chairman Páidí Walsh.

The chairman’s view follows the Irish Greyhound Board’s (IGB) decision to allow the track 28 months to justify long-term funding following Infecon consultants’ recommendation of closure amidst sparse attendances, poor infrastructure and general non-sustainability.

The consultancy report was published last week.

There were 20 appeal submissions to Indecon, including from Cork County Council, Youghal tourism and local businesses, with YTSC also making several remedial proposals.

These included costs savings/revenue increases for the IGB through increased entry fee from €9 to €10, reduction of €60 per race prize money, and a YTSC investment of €25,000 in the form of race sponsorship, free gate or annual track lease.

Ironically Youghal doesn’t need footfall to turn a profit. It is the only one of eight Irish tracks in an agreement with broadcaster SIS to have two race nights transmitted into betting shops internationally.

The arrangement is worth an estimated €2m to the IGB annually, with Youghal supplying about 25%.

Closing the track would cost the board that revenue, while the lease agreement with a private party that the track be returned to greenfield status if racing ceases could incur costs of over €500,000.

Meantime, the supporters' club also mooted a weekly merger with Cork’s Curaheen Park by running three nights racing under SIS and two under IGB solely.

This could facilitate extending its long-running weekly lotto into Cork and vastly increase income.

Mr Walsh says it is too soon after the consultants’ findings were published to comment beyond speculation on much of the proposals.

“What I can say with certainty is that we have further initiatives, some involving third parties, to bring forward and meantime we are in the process of improving things at ground level as we speak,” he assures.

“We are negotiating an arrangement with Cork County Council to improve the car park and are conducting general maintenance at the stadium.

I believe Youghal track has a bright future with adequate investment and a fresh approach to programming and marketing in the future months and hopefully years”.