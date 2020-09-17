Ironman adds extra event for Youghal 2021

The Ironman Group and Cork County Council have announced the addition of Ironman 70.3 to the Ironman event which will be held in Cork on August 13-15 next year, making it Ireland's biggest triathlon weekend.

The event also includes an Ironkids event on Friday, August 13, 2021, and it marks the first time in Irish triathlon history that three events by the Ironman Group will be hosted on the same weekend.

The inaugural Ironman Ireland, Cork event took place in June 2019. The date has since shifted to August.

“Cork and Youghal hold a special place in our hearts ever since the inaugural edition of Ironman Ireland, Cork in 2019.

It was a race you had to be there to believe.

People didn’t seem to care about the adverse weather conditions — they were out in the street, celebrating, cheering on the athletes and bringing each and every one of them home to the finish line,” Declan Byrne, regional director of Ironman said.

“If there is one place on earth that deserves a massive triathlon festival, it is this one. We are extremely thankful to return to this community on a new date and with an additional event delivering a huge tourism and economic boost to the area,” he said.

Last year, Ironman Ireland, Cork provided an estimated €6.32m boost to the region. The addition of Ironman 70.3 Ireland, will increase that figure as 1,500 additional athletes are expected to compete over the weekend.

IRONMAN 70.3 Ireland, Cork is part of the biggest triathlon weekend in Ireland so you need to be quick to secure your spot for this inaugural race. Gear up and Register Now! #IM703Ireland pic.twitter.com/B0V994hvMx — IRONMAN Ireland (@IRONMAN_Ireland) September 16, 2020

Ironman 70.3 Ireland, Cork will feature a 1.9km (1.2-mile) swim combined with a 90.1km (56-mile) breath-taking bike route that heads straight out into the rolling Irish countryside with a combination of flat and undulating roads with magnificent views.

The course takes athletes through the scenic East Ferry, through the town of Midleton — home to the famous Jameson Distillery — into the town centre of Youghal, and up the infamous Windmill Hill, a spectator hotspot.

The 21.1km (13.1-mile) flat and fast run course finishes in the historical town of Youghal, taking in Youghal Harbour and the famous Clock Gate Tower. Both events will share the same iconic finish line in bustling Market Square.

Youghal-based Mayor of the County of Cork, Independent councillor Mary Linehan-Foley said she was thrilled to welcome fantastic athletes and their supporters to her hometown.

“I have known all my life what a hidden gem Youghal and East Cork are and the addition of the Ironman 70.3 with this festival weekend will showcase the best that we have to offer on a worldwide stage.

"In 2019, Youghal and East Cork showcased the true meaning of community spirit and all athletes and their supporters can look forward to the same community spirit in August 2021 and during their training visits beforehand,” Ms Linehan-Foley said.

General registration for Ironman Ireland, Cork has already opened at www.ironman.com/im703-ireland. Athlete inquiries may be directed to

ireland70.3@ironman.com