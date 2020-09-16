Communions and confirmations postponed for second time as Kerry school confirms Covid case

First Communion and Confirmation ceremonies, postponed from earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, have been further put back in a small number of mid-Kerry schools.

A secondary school in the area has confirmed a case of Covid-19.

On Tuesday, the Intermediate School Killorglin posted a notice from the HSE South Public Health Department about a confirmed case at the school.

“The parents of any children deemed to be close contacts of the confirmed case have been contacted and advised accordingly,” the letter from the HSE said.

Pupils who are not close contacts could continue to attend school, the health service advised.

It is understood that at least one class was sent home from a primary school in the area on Tuesday.

Today, a number of other primary schools in mid-Kerry told parents that Communions as well Confirmations, set to take place shortly, were being postponed.

The ceremonies had already been put back from last April and May.

The diocese of Kerry said Faha school had confirmed that its First Holy Communion Service, set for Listry Church in just under two weeks' time, was now not going ahead on the date.

The diocese was not commenting further.

Schools in large urban, as well as rural regions in Kerry, including the village of Castlegregory in west Kerry and the county’s second-biggest town Killarney, have had confirmed cases of Covid-19 since re-opening earlier this month