Cork GAA club suspends all activities after positive Covid test

A large Cork GAA club has temporarily suspended all activities after a club member tested positive for Covid-19.

Ballincollig hurling and football club announced the move today less than 24-hours after a secondary school in the town confirmed a case of Covid-19 in the school community.

Parents of students attending Colaiste Choilm and Gaelcholaiste Choilm were told yesterday that a confirmed case of the virus in the school had been notified to the Department of Public Health in the HSE South.

It was not stated whether the case involves a student or a member of staff.

Parents were told that a public health risk assessment had been undertaken and no child was deemed to be a close contact of the confirmed case.

The schools are open as normal today.

But this morning, the town's GAA club said it is temporarily suspending all activities from today after a club member tested positive for the virus.

In a statement, the club said it will update its members of any developments over the next 24 hours.

It advised people to continue following public health guidance at all times and to respect the confidentiality of all involved.