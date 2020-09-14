Atlantic Pond repairs to be completed this week

One of Cork’s most popular amenities will finally be back to normal after weeks of flooding made it impenetrable at times.

Families and fitness enthusiasts alike have been dismayed over the past two months as the Atlantic Pond flooded regularly due to a broken flap.

It meant the footpaths along the pond were either fully submerged at times, or full with mud that was almost as difficult to pass.

The amenity was especially popular during the first few months of the Covid-19 pandemic, as the Marina closed to traffic and movements were restricted, meaning families would flock to the pond at all hours of the day.

Cork City Council said it is currently working on the repair of a pair of “large diameter iron non-return flap valves” located at the quay wall on the Marina near the Atlantic Pond.

The dual-valving dates back to the late 1960s, it said. The purpose of the dual valving is to permit flow of water from the Atlantic Pond during low tides, while preventing tidal inflow during high tides, the council added.

“Following an underwater inspection by our specialist marine contractor, involving a sub-aqua dive team, with additional surface support from Cork City Council drainage crews, it was confirmed that significant repairs are required to both valves,” the council said.

Cost of works between €30,000 and €50,000

The first phase of the repairs involving the “bespoke refabrication and replacement of the hinging mechanism to the inner valve” is almost finished, with reinstallation of the valve scheduled to be completed by this Wednesday.

“This will stop tidal flooding to the Atlantic Pond’s amenity walkways and grassed areas,” Cork City Council said.

The second phase of these repairs will involve buying and installing a new valve, as well as the replacement of a section of corroded underwater pipework and localised quaywall repairs, the local authority said.

This will be done in partnership with specialist marine contractors and will mitigate against similar future issues, according to the council.

The cost of the works is estimated to be between €30,000 and €50,000, and the local authority has applied to central government for emergency funding, according to local historian and city councillor Kieran McCarthy.

In a blog post, he said the Atlantic Pond was “one of the city’s greatest engineering projects of early 19th-century Cork and has stood the test of time for nearly 180 years”.

The story of the pond “is one of innovation and forward-thinking”, he said.

Countless family memories have been made down through the decades as children all over the county remember mingling with swans, ducks and other wildlife at the amenity.

“It’s clear what Cork engineers built in the 1840s has lasted for near 180 years without any issue. There is enormous value in such an amenity. It is important now that finance is found to secure the use of the Atlantic Pond amenity for future decades,” Mr McCarthy said.