Limerick GPs warn of pressure as Covid-19 cases rise

GPs in Limerick are feeling the pressure in two significant clusters as the county deals with a large number of new Covid-19 cases.

President of the Irish College of General Practitioners, Dr Mary Favier, confirmed she has been receiving reports that GP’s in Limerick are under pressure but not in the same widespread fashion that has been seen in Dublin.

“The issues in Limerick are in two significant clusters. So there are two particular parts of Limerick that have issues, there is activity around those two clusters, but the rest of the GP’s are not particularly overwhelmed when so compare it to Dublin, where the stress is across the entire county,” said Dr Favier.

Read More Coronavirus: 196 new cases in Ireland with 107 in Dublin

Limerick's city centre and suburbs have been badly hit by Covid-19 outbreaks.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Ireland’s acting chief medical officer, has warned that Limerick could face a localised lockdown.

The high numbers are due to outbreaks from social gatherings, house parties and family clusters.

According to the latest figures received from the HSE, there were 66 new cases linked to a total of 18 outbreaks in Limerick in the past two weeks, as of Friday afternoon.

There were five community outbreaks from social and party gatherings, eight outbreaks in family clusters, four workplace outbreaks, and one workplace-related outbreak.

Ballycumminn had the highest number of cases in the county, as of August 12, the region of 67 confirmed cases. The Ballysimon district had 57 cases while across the river, in County Clare Killeely had 57 and Ballyglass had 53.

Meanwhile, a secondary school has confirmed a positive Covid-19 case associated with the school this week.

Parents of the school were notified via the school’s mobile app that the HSE that “there was a confirmed case of Covid-19 associated with the school.”

The principle of the school said that it is important that patient confidentiality is respected. They also stated a public health risk assessment has taken place, and that “all close contacts in the school have been identified and are being contacted.”