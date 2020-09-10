Protestor who missed daughter's first day at school says Debenhams sit-in was 'like house arrest'

"They can bail out the banks in 24 hours so they can bail out Debenhams workers now," said protest leader Valerie Conlon to screams of support after she left a three-day sit-in at the Patrick Street store in Cork.

Valerie and her former colleagues have been protesting their treatment by Debenhams which has not paid a previously agreed redundancy package of two weeks' pay per year of service on top of their two weeks' statutory entitlement.

The protestors also want to see new legislation enacted to better protect workers.

"We will be at these pickets as long as it takes," Valerie said after leaving the sit-in with seven others at the Maylor Street exit.

"There have been worse wars and this is one worth winning."

She called on Taoiseach Micheál Martin to get the civil service, Mandate trade union and liquidators KPMG' together with former Debenhams staff to thrash out a new and acceptable deal.

She criticised a deal pulled by the liquidators last week which would have topped up the workers staturory redundancy payment by €1m rather than the €10m they say they are owed.

"Leo (Varadkar) needs to go to the UK and ask them about the €95m they have in the bank," she said responding to the Tanaiste's comments yesterday that the company could not afford to pay staff.

Carole Bridgeman emerged from the store to a hug from her four-year-old daughter Charlotte who had her first day of school during the sit-in.

"We went in for an occupation but it felt like we were under house arrest," Carole said.

Some of those who took part in the sit-in protest. Eight former workers, members of the Mandate Union, took part in the occupation. They left the store at lunchtime, via a door on Maylor Street. Picture: Larry Cummins

"The windows were nailed shut and all the passageways were blocked off, all we could access was the canteen and the toilets.

"We couldn't go out for a cigarette and they only let food in after we contacted the media about it.

"But technology has been great. We could Facetime to see Charlotte in her uniform for her first day of school.

"Missing that was a major sacrifice but this fight is bigger than us and our family. It's about improving workers rights for everyone."

