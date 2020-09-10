West Cork addiction treatment facility for teens to close

A long-established addiction treatment facility for teenagers in West Cork is to close, with the loss of at least 30 jobs.

Cara Lodge is run by the Matt Talbot Adolescent Services (MTAS), a charity based in Cork City which provides both residential and daycare services to teenagers and young people with addiction issues.

MTAS has been at the centre of controversy since a review was ordered on its operation by the HSE last year. The Irish Examiner understands that the review, conducted by independent investigators and due to be published last November, will now not be published in any form.

Cara Lodge is a residential facility that MTAS runs, along with two other centres in Cork City for daycare and counselling.

Staff at the lodge were told yesterday that it would close in the coming month. A decline in demand for its services was offered as the reason.

According to a number of sources close to MTAS, the HSE has informed the agency that it will not finance the lodge beyond October 16. The HSE is the main source of funds for MTAS, providing in the region of €1.25m annually to run its services.

The lodge in West Cork had capacity for residential stays for six young people aged between 14 and 18. The average length of stay was six weeks.

Last October, the Irish Examiner reported that the agency was the subject of a major investigation following the submission of at least four protected disclosures from serving and former staff members.

The review was examining a number of recruitment and financial issues that had arisen, as well as examining why it had not been operating at capacity.

At the time, the HSE issued a statement saying that once the review was completed “the next step is generally to work on implementing an agreed action plan on any recommendations”.

However, the Irish Examiner understands that the review will not now be published.

A joint statement from MTAS and the HSE issued last night noted that the demand for “residential adolescent addiction services in the region has reduced and it is now necessary to realign services so that we can meet the needs of as many young people as possible”.

It said that MTAS would move from residential to day services.