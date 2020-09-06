Cork City awarded Purple flag for night-time economy

Sunday, September 06, 2020 - 12:52 PM

Cork City has been awarded a Purple Flag, an international award which celebrates areas of excellence in the night-time economy.

The accreditation is given by the Association of Cities and Towns Management, and requires renewal every two years.

Cork City was subject to an assessment by a panel of judges, who carried out an evaluation last November.

The judging criteria included the quality of the city centre's offering, ease of movement through the area, and the level of partnership working.

Cork City was commended on its arts and cultural offering, and its non-alcohol offering.

purple flag cork city nightlife

