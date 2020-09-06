Lego-style footpath extension to facilitate outdoor dining on MacCurtain St

A Lego-type footpath extension is being installed on Cork’s MacCurtain St to facilitate a major outdoor dining initiative as part of the city’s Covid-19 recovery strategy.

The first section of the modular temporary system was installed over the weekend, extending the footpath outside Isaacs restaurant on the northern side of the street by just over two metres.

Several more sections will be installed along a 120m length of footpath on the same side by the end of the week.

The installation of the footpath extensions along a similar stretch on the opposite side will begin in about two weeks.

The reallocation of space will see the street retain its two lanes of eastbound traffic and its two disabled parking spaces on the southern side. But some disc-parking spaces on the southern side, and the bus lane on the northern side, which operated from 7.30am to 9.30am and from 4.30pm to 6.30pm, have been sacrificed for outdoor dining.

The first section of the modular footpath extension system which has been installed on MacCurtain St in Cork to facilitate outdoor dining.

The project is being overseen by Cork City Council and funded by the National Transport Authority, and follows months of engagement involving city officials and several businesses.

The council’s director of operations, David Joyce, said it has been a complex project to deliver, given the strategic transport nature of the street and the differing business needs.

“We think we have struck the right balance between accessibility and functionality,” he said.

“The system will be reviewed after three months but it could remain in place until the MacCurtain St public-realm project starts.

“We hope it will give people an idea of what the public-realm project will deliver.”

Fees for outdoor furniture licences have been waived but businesses must engage with City Hall before a licence can be granted.

Philip Gillivan, who runs the Shelbourne bar, welcomed the scheme.

“It will allow me to effectively double my outdoor capacity from around 30 to between 60 and 70 people," he said.

While many business-owners would have preferred to see the project delivered sooner, Mr Gillivan said they are willing to invest in coverings and outdoor heating to ensure it will work during the winter.