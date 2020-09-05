Covid-19: 231 new cases, no further deaths reported in Ireland

There have been no new Covid-19-related deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) today.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in Ireland remains at 1,777.

However, as of midnight last night, the HPSC has been notified of 231 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

There has now been a total 29,534 confirmed cases of Covid-19 here since the outbreak began.

Of the cases notified today:

115 are men;

113 are women;

69% are under 45 years of age;

48% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case;

54 cases have been identified as community transmission;

133 of the new cases are located in Dublin;

18 are located in Kildare;

13 are located in Limerick;

8 are in Offaly;

7 are in Galway;

7 are in Wicklow;

6 are in Meath;

6 are in Cork;

5 are in Donegal;

5 are in Cavan;

5 are in Waterford;

And the remaining 18 cases come from Carlow, Clare, Kerry, Laois, Leitrim, Louth, Mayo, Monaghan, Sligo, and Tipperary.

The HSE has said that it is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had, and to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread of the virus.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “While there is a significant number of cases in Dublin today, it is important to look at the day’s figures in the context of our 7 and 14-day incidence rates.

"NPHET pays close attention to trends and patterns in the data over time in order to analyse the progression of Covid-19 both across the country and in particular areas or settings.

"It is also vitally important that if you feel unwell, you self-isolate immediately.

"Phone your GP without delay if you have a concern. Know the symptoms to pay close attention to - cough, shortness of breath, fever, loss of sense of taste or smell."

Given the increase in cases in Dublin today and in recent days, the HSE announced the opening of two new testing centres in the capital this weekend - one in Croke Park, and another in Castleknock Health Centre.

Dr Glynn urged people, particularly those located in Dublin, to adhere to the latest guidelines and to present themselves for a test if they feel they need to:

"It is now really important that people in Dublin keep their social contacts as low as possible.

"Please come forward for testing if you have any concerns. Remember that if you do need a test, it will be free.”