Former Cork Councillor Kevin Conway passes away 

Independent Cllr. Kevin Conway running his election campaign from his hospital ward at the Cork University Hospital last year. Picture: Dan Linehan

Saturday, September 05, 2020 - 14:41 PM
Digital Desk staff

Fomer Cork county councillor, Kevin Conway has died today at Cork University Hospital. 

Mr Conway worked tirelessly for his community in Blarney for over thirty years and served as chairperson of Blarney Community Council. 

He stood as an independent candidate in the 2011 general election. 

He will be remembered for his work in resurrecting Blarney's St Patrick's Day parade, which returned in 2010. 

The proud community man had been suffering from multiple myeloma and underwent a stem cell transplant last year. From his hospital ward in Cork he stood for the local election. 

Kevin is survived by his wife Bernadette and their four children. 

