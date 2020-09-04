First recruitment drive for firefighters launched in Cork city since 2012

The first recruitment drive for full-time firefighters in Cork city in almost a decade has been launched.

It comes as the city prepares to mark the centenary this year of the burning of Cork by Crown forces.

While Cork City Fire Brigade has plans later this year to honour the heroic actions of the city’s firefighters who dealt with the multiple fires which razed much of the city centre to the ground on the night of December 11-12, 1920, their actions have inspired the recruitment campaign, which has the tag line ‘be the difference’.

The recruitment campaign, the city brigade’s first since 2012, aims to recruit 20 full-time firefighters to join the service which covers an enlarged city area following last year’s boundary extension.

And while 20 people will be recruited initially, a panel will be established from which future recruits will be drawn.

As well as fire fighting and river rescues, firefighters respond to road crashes, flooding events, at-risk building calls, and some cardiac arrest emergencies.

This recruitment campaign will focus on how the job of a firefighter has evolved to include important work on fire prevention and community fire safety.

The new recruits will be expected to work in the community to prevent fires and accidents from happening in the first place, with the ultimate goal of preserving life and property.

Chief Fire Officer, John Ryan, said Cork’s fire service, which was founded in 1877, is evolving with its city.

“We are hoping to draw the very best from across the community, who are willing to be the difference,” he said.

“The brigade has a long and proud history, but the common thread is that the city’s firefighters are always ready to protect, prevent, and respond.

“Only the best candidates will make the grade, however it’s important to note that all candidates will be assessed across a broad range of skills and abilities.

“This includes not just physical strength but attitude and aptitude. There is no stereotypical firefighter — but there are good team players.”

Gabor Molnar, firefighter, Irene Wallace, station officer, Ballyvolane, and Ger Dolan, firefighter. File picture: Clare Keogh

The ‘be the difference’ recruitment campaign features station officer Irene Wallace along with firefighters Gabor Molnar and Ger Dolan.

Ms Wallace said being a firefighter is like being part of a family.

“I cannot imagine doing any other job. Every time we climb into the engine on the way to a call, we know that we are only as good as the sum of our parts,” she said.

“If you want to serve your community and want to do a job that is exhilarating and rewarding, then this job is for you.

“As modern firefighters, we want the public to be educated about the risks from fires, so that they never need to call us out. However, we also need them to know that we are always there if they need us.”

One of the few building facades still standing on Patrick's Street following the burning of Cork in December 1920. File picture.

The campaign will feature specially commissioned videos featuring their work, and images of the Burning of Cork from the Irish Examiner’s vast photographic archive, which will be posted on social media throughout September.

Cork City Fire Brigade operates from Anglesea St and Ballyvolane stations, with four watches ensuring emergency cover 24/7 365 days a year, and through a retained fire service based at Ballincollig fire station.

The operational brigade forms part of the overall Cork City Fire and Building Control department — a team of about 180 administrative, technical, and operational personnel.

The aftermath of the burning of Cork. File picture.

Applications for the position of firefighter with Cork City Fire Brigade can be submitted until 4pm on September 25 by logging on to www.corkcity.ie/recruitment.