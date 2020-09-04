Update: Missing Tipperary man found safe and well

The 31-year-old has been missing from the Newcastle area since Wednesday, September 2.
Anthony Mangan has been missing from the Newcastle area of Tipperary since Wednesday, September 2.

Friday, September 04, 2020 - 18:37 PM
digital desk

Update: Anthony Mangan has been found safe and well.

Earlier - September 3: Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Anthony Mangan from Co Tipperary.

He is described as being 5'9", of thin build with short black hair.

When last seen Anthony was wearing dark jeans and a dark hoodie.

He has access to an 08 C blue Peugeot 207 car.

Gardaí and Anthony's family are very concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cahir Garda Station on 052 744 5630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

