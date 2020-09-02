€1.4bn plan to revamp Limerick's transport system

Limerick’s Sarsfield bridge could be closed to cars by the year 2040, according to a draft transportation strategy unveiled for the area.

The Limerick Shannon Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (LSMATS) maps out a revised transport scheme for the region for the coming decades.

LSMATS, unveiled today by the National Transport Authority (NTA), will focus on promoting public transport, walking and cycling as the area prepares for projected growth of at least 50% during the period up to 2040.

As part of the plan, Sarsfield Bridge is to be altered to have a two-way bus lane, and cycling and walking infrastructure, with cars being banned.

The plans, which are forecasted to cost a total of €1.4bn, includes €50m in walking infrastructure, €69m in cycling infrastructure and €405m in bus infrastructure.

However, the strategy also predicts that there will be around €3.8bn in benefits to the local economy from the addition of this infrastructure.

The plan aims to transform cycling in the area, so that people of any age will feel safe and confident enough to cycle to work, school, college and other activities.

The NTA hopes this will lead to an increase in the numbers of people cycling within Limerick City and suburbs, Shannon and other towns and villages.

For this to happen, a cycling network totalling 184km is proposed. This will include 103km of cycle tracks and greenways, fully segregated from traffic, representing a significant growth from the 34km of cycle infrastructure currently in place.

An artist impression of the revamped Sarsfield Bridge, which could be closed to cars by 2040.

Bus priority will be dramatically increased as well. John Paul Fitzgerald, of Jacobs Civil Engineering, described the BusConnects plan as being the “workhorse of the of the public transport and the transport network within Limerick.”

For rail, a move to higher speeds and/or electrification for inter-city services is to be examined. The NTA, Iarnród Éireann, and the local authorities intend to examine the feasibility of providing a dual-track between Limerick Colbert and Limerick Junction to facilitate improved national and regional connectivity.

The National Planning Framework 2040 (NPF) sees the Limerick-Shannon Metropolitan Area (LSMA) as “the growth engine” of the Mid-West Region. They predict a growth in the population of the area, which currently sits at around 32,000 of at least 50% during the period up to 2040.

Anne Graham, Chief Executive Officer, National Transport Authority described the strategy as a potential game-changer for the Limerick Shannon Metropolitan Area.

“We want to make it easier for people to get around by reducing congestion, and to make this place more attractive for people who live here, work here, or who want to visit here. We also want to make sure that more and more people will have a sustainable alternative when it comes to transport," she said, adding that the public consultation on the scheme is now open.

Due to the flexible nature of the bus route to Shannon, it can be increased or decreased to meet the future demands of the airport, Ms Graham added.

€405m will be spent on new bus infrastructure under the plan.

Dr Pat Daly, chief executive, Limerick City and County Council described this as an “ambitious project” which will transform Limerick into a sustainable city.

“Some of the proposals will involve change and the prioritisation of public transport over private cars so I would encourage everyone to get involved in the consultation process and have your say around the future of sustainable transport in Limerick.”

The full plan and the public consultation can be viewed at: www.nationaltransport.ie/public-consultations.