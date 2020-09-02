No timeline for reopening of iconic Cork bridge

The high-profile restoration project on Cork’s iconic Daly’s Bridge has ground to a halt with just a handful of “critical works” left to finish.

And it has been confirmed that the city’s treasured near century-old landmark, known to most as the ‘shakey bridge’, will remain closed to the public until the outstanding work is done.

However, city officials can’t say when that will happen as negotiations with the main contractor, Keating, enter a critical phase.

The €1.7m restoration project was viewed as a trophy heritage project for the city.

But the Irish Examiner first reported in July how the reopening of the renovated structure which spans the north channel of the River Lee, linking Sunday's Well to the Mardyke, was in doubt after Keating stopped work. Work also stopped on a €25m state-funded extension of quay facilities at Castletownbere in West Cork, one of the country’s busiest fishing ports, where the same contractor is involved.

It has been asked to comment.

The same company delivered the Cape Clear harbour project, the ‘living bridge’ project on the University of Limerick campus, and the Mary Elmes pedestrian and cycling bridge in Cork city.

Earlier this year, the company oversaw the phased dismantling and removal of the Daly’s Bridge rusting latticed deck structure, its removal for grit-blasting, repair and repainting, and its replacement last March with new suspension cables, which were made in Italy.

Cork City Council said critical works such as the installation of lighting and hand railings need to be completed before the bridge can be opened to the public.

“Engagement between Cork City Council and the main contractor is continuing with a view to the outstanding works being completed as quickly as possible with the best return for the public purse,” a spokesperson said.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Tony Fitzgerald said the bridge is a critical piece of infrastructure, especially for hundreds of school children crossing from Sunday's Well and Shanaiel.

“As well as a much-loved landmark, the bridge is an important public amenity and it is an invaluable asset to the city, giving access to the Mardyke and Fitzgerald’s Park, and it should be open and available for use," he said.

“The council are making every effort to address the administrative issues that have emerged.”

The near 60-metre single-span steel suspension bridge was built in 1926 by the David Rowell & Company of Westminster in London, and opened the following year.

It is Cork’s only suspension bridge and Ireland’s only surviving pedestrian suspension bridge of its type and age. Engineers hope to retain as much of the bridge’s signature wobble as possible.