Ennis Chamber 'deeply concerned' by possibility of removal of transatlantic Aer Lingus flights

Ennis Chamber 'deeply concerned' by possibility of removal of transatlantic Aer Lingus flights
Photograph: Leon Farrell / RollingNews.ie
Monday, August 31, 2020 - 12:19 PM

Ennis Chamber has said it is 'deeply concerned' by the possibility of Aer Lingus moving its transatlantic fleet out of Shannon Airport.

The airline operates 14 flights per week to New York and Boston during the summer travel season, but its two planes have been grounded due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Six airports in the UK are believed to be interested in taking on the fleet.

Speaking today on the issue, Ennis Chamber CEO Margaret O'Brien emphasised the importance of connectivity to the region's intake of foreign direct investment:

"Over 40% of US foreign direct investment in Ireland is located within the Shannon Airport catchment area, and that's possibly not a figure many people are familiar with.

"It's such a large amount of FDI, and accounts for over 20,000 jobs in the region."

Read More

Doubts emerge about viability of new public sector pay deal

More in this section

Man%20died%20Killarney%20Kerry%201 Criminal investigation launched into unexplained death of man in Killarney
killarney2facebook.jpg Michael Healy-Rae: Killarney street scenes would not have occurred if pubs were open
killarney4facebook.jpg Calls for Garda crackdown on 'disgraceful' Killarney partying

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 9
  • 12
  • 30
  • 34
  • 39
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices