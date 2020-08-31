Ennis Chamber 'deeply concerned' by possibility of removal of transatlantic Aer Lingus flights

Ennis Chamber has said it is 'deeply concerned' by the possibility of Aer Lingus moving its transatlantic fleet out of Shannon Airport.

The airline operates 14 flights per week to New York and Boston during the summer travel season, but its two planes have been grounded due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Six airports in the UK are believed to be interested in taking on the fleet.

Speaking today on the issue, Ennis Chamber CEO Margaret O'Brien emphasised the importance of connectivity to the region's intake of foreign direct investment:

"Over 40% of US foreign direct investment in Ireland is located within the Shannon Airport catchment area, and that's possibly not a figure many people are familiar with.

"It's such a large amount of FDI, and accounts for over 20,000 jobs in the region."